Owo terrorist attack: Unmask, deal with culprits, APGA charges security agencies



The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has charged the country’s security agencies to unmask those behind the attack and deal decisively with them.

This accordong to the party would serve as a deterrent to those planning to polarise the country through the fanning of the embers of hate, ethno-religious inclinations and divisiveness.

In a statement on Monday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Tex Okechukwu, the party expressed angst at the unfortunate development.

While roundly condemning the recent terrorist attack on a Catholic Church at Owo in Ondo state, the party wondered why any right-thinking persons should embark on such a heinous and inhuman act against innocent worshippers.

Part of the statement reads, “This kind of unprovoked attack should not be allowed to recur as any recurrence would have weight consequences on the fragile peace and unity of our nation.”

APGA sympathised with the families of the victims of the attack, including the government and people of Ondo state, and prayed God to console them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

