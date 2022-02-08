Owoturo, Kola-Lawal, others to headline ICSAN’s Company Secretaries, Registrars’ forum

As part of its activities to harp on sustainability and corporate governance in the country, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) will this week Thursday, February 10 holds its Company Secretaries and Registrars’ Forum with the theme: “Sustainability and the Future of Green Economy: A Governance Perspective.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Chairperson of Corporate Members and Training Committee ICSAN, Abiola Laseinde FCIS, said the event which is billed for the Civic Centre in Victoria Island will be chaired by President /Chairman of Council, Institute of Capital Market Registrars, Mr. Seyi Owoturo.

According to her, Mrs. Constance Omawumi Kola-Lawal, Environmental and Social Risk Manager of African Finance Corporation and Mrs. Rukaiya El-Rufai, partner in PwC, will deliver the keynote speeches.

On the panelist, Mrs. Laseinde said Mr. Eric Akinduro, Chairman of Ibadan Zone, Shareholders Association, Ayoola Adeola, Chief Business Strategist, Cardinal Stone Registrars and Chris-Olumayowa Meseko, the Company Secretary/Legal Department of 11 Plc will be part of the discussion.

Speaking on the topic, Mrs. Laseinde said it is high time professionals and experts began conversation around green economy and sustainability in order to make Nigeria’s environment more sustainable for its citizenry.

“By identifying the synergies and trade-offs between climate action and broader development needs, policymakers can enhance the positive impacts of recovery packages and lead systemic changes in the green economy for the country.

Also speaking, Chairperson, Publicity, Advocacy Committee of ICSAN, Mrs. Lynda Onefeli said kick-starting a discussion on green economy would be a strategy to overcome ecological crisis, while also making the world a better place to live in.