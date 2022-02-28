Oxfam to FG: Stop debts servicing, demand cancellation to improve Nigerians’ living conditions

A global organisation working in Nigeria to end poverty and formulate policies to assist governments, Oxfam Nigeria has asked the federal government to stop debts servicing for now and also demand for cancellation of debts so as to pay more attention on improving the living standard of Nigerians.

The organisation said the Nigerian government should take advantage of Covid-19 pandemic to make these demands.

According to Oxfam, among the Nigeria’s population of 200 million, more than one in four (57 million) do not have access to safe water, two-thirds (over 130 million) lack sanitation, ten million children are out of School and 112 million live in extreme poverty with less than $1.90 a day.

Speaking with newsmen Monday in Abuja, Oxfam Country Director, Dr. Vincent Ahonsi, said the government can do more by showing political will to end poverty in Nigeria.

The organisation which promised to support Nigeria in terms of policy formulation and advocacy to make it a great one, said it takes political will to end poverty in Nigeria.

Dr. Ahonsi said “Oxfam works to influence policy change in favor of the poor and most vulnerable. We also work to boost civic engagement by providing platforms for citizen engagement to make policymaking more transparent and inclusive. We respond to humanitarian needs of the people in the North-eastern part of Nigeria where insurgence had led to the loss of thousands of lives and rendered many people homeless.

“The legislators are supposed to be the representative of the people, we are in conversation with the office of the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on how to end some of the injustices against the women, youth and so many poor men and women.

“We look forward to when some of these legislators will be able to live among their constituents, when they will attend the same healthcare centres with their constituents.

“We think the government can do more by showing more political will to end poverty.

The level of money Nigeria is paying to service debts are enough to do Nigerians much good. We have issue of extreme hunger in the country. A lot of Nigerians need humanitarian services to feed. So the country need to answer a moral question on whether there is need to commit so much to debt servicing.

It is up to Nigeria government to approach the relevant debts bodies to approach them for a stop to debt servicing for now and also ask for debt cancellation like former President Olusegun Obasanjo did because Nigerians are hungry.”

The organisation revealed that through it project tagged PROACT, “aimed at improving the food security, nutrition and resilience of vulnerable people in Kebbi and Adamawa states for example, which will strengthen the productive capacities and governance of the agricultural sector by enhancing the capacity of local government, building the capacity of farmers and their associations to play policy influencing roles; working with the private sector; increasing food reserves through supporting farmers’ access to agriculture inputs and technologies; and enhancing the purchasing power of vulnerable populations through integrating cash transfers into agricultural production support.

“The project is benefiting 35,000 people of which 50% will be women, through building the capacity of 700 farmer groups and 700 savings groups in 7 LGAs (3 in Kebbi and 4 in Adamawa states).”