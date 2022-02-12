Oxlade breaks silence over leaked sex tape

Popular singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan, well known as Oxlade, has eventually reacted over his leaked sex tape on social media.

In his reaction via his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday evening, Oxlade apologised to his fans and an unidentified lady over the incident three days ago.

The 24-year-old artist said he was not the type of person to willfully publish such material.

He wrote, “I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my personal business out there. Betrayals are very real and in this same token I want to apologize to the woman inthe video, who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly apologies to my fans and well wishers.”