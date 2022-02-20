Oyedepo felicitates with Baraje as new Tafida of Ilorin

The leading Kwara South Senatorial aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Olabode Oyedepo, popularly known as Deway has felicitated with the ex-acting national chairman of the party, Alhaji Kawu Baraje (CON), on his investiture as the Tafida of Ilorin Emirate.

Deway, in congratulatory message he issued at the weekend through Adebayo Olodan, his special assistant on media, said he was not surprised by the title given Baraje’s immeasurable impact in the Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

“Today, l join million of Nigerians in congratulating the former acting national chairman of our great party, Alh. Kawu Baraje, CON on your investiture as the Tafida of Ilorin Emirate by our royal father, Dr Ibrahim Zulu Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin.

“Your elevation is indeed not a surprise as you have consistently impacted the Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria as a Civil Servant and now as an astute politician.

“The people of Ilorin Emirate and indeed Kwara State will continue to appreciate you for the Islamic & Arabic School you founded to impact lslamic knowledge and character in their wards.

“ln politics, you remain a leader and an unrepentant Saraki dynasty loyalist who many of us look up to,” he said.

The former Sole Administrator of the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA) however prayed for sound health and a prosperous reign for the new Tafida of Ilorin.

“On behalf of my family and my loyalists across the seven local governments of Kwara South, accept my unreserved congratulations, sir,” he said.