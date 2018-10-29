Oyedepo warns politicians against promoting violence

Founder and President of the Living Faith Church worldwide, Bishop

David Oyedepo, has again warned Nigerians and politicians over the

unending killings of innocent Nigerians.

Oyedepo gave this warning in a satellite telecast of the church’s

prayer session for the nation monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria

(NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

The Bishop, while urging politicians to repent and have value for the

lives of citizens, said if they do not repent after this warning, they

would fall down for the sake of the nation.

“Politicians be warned, whether in power or not in power. There is no

day Nigeria will become an Islamic nation and this nation will remain

one nation.

“Allow the Christians to go to church, allow the Muslims go to their

mosque and let the traditional worshippers do their thing.

“God is giving Nigeria peace by all means; the peace of those

promoting this wickedness, God is taking away, if they refuse to

repent. Their supplies shall dry up because Nigeria shall not see

war.”

He said that every leader is just a caretaker and God remains the

creator and owner of every nation including Nigeria.

He added that Nigeria would have peace when they understand that God

is in control of everything including the land.

“When a caretaker starts behaving like a landlord, he will be removed.

God is the permanent landlord of the earth.

“The God of heaven has given you authority and power. He has given you

might and glory. Pride makes us think that we do not need God. Pride

separates us from God. Nebuchadnezzar did not give credit to God, and

God had enough.

“God had warned Nebuchadnezzar and had been very patient with him. But

finally, the prophecy came true. All of the things that he was so

proud of were taken away.’’(NAN)

