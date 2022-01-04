Oyetoal lauds appointment of Sheikh Hadiyatullah as president of Shariah council

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the appointment of Sheikh AbdurRashid Hadiyatullah as the President Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) as well deserved.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan in Osogbo, Tuesday, stated that the commitment and dedication to Islam as well as sterling record of service to humanity earned Hadiyatullah the new position.

The appointment came after the demise of Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, the Council’s former president.

Oyetola expressed his belief that the council would be taken to greater level of responsiveness under the new leadership.

He stated that the people and government of the state are very proud of the appointment of the Iwo-born new SCSN President, and expressed confidence that he would succeed and take the council to greater heights.

“This is a well-deserved appointment and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you.

“As a highly detribalised Nigerian and well-deserved, I charge you to continue in that fashion and consolidate on the tremendous gains recorded by the late council’s president,” the statement added.

