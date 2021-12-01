Oyetola approves construction, rehabilitation of more roads in Osun



Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state has approved the reconstruction and rehabilitation of selected township roads in Ikire and Ile-Ife.



A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, Wednesday, said the governor gave the approval at the state’s Executive Council meeting, Monday.



According to the statement, a sum of N3,628,024,923.76 has been committed to the project after a detailed procurement process by the Osun Public Procurement Agency.



She said the project will be executed through Alternative-Project-Funding-Approach.



The rehabilitation of Ikire township roads according to the statement, were awarded at a well-negotiated price of N1,100,418,479.47, while the rehabilitation of selected township roads in Ile-Ife were awarded at a well-negotiated price of N2,527,606,454.29.



The selected township roads for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Ile-Ife include: Ife/Ede Road-Oduduwa Estate WASCA Road 7 (OAU Campus Gate); Road 7; Mukoro/Itagunmodi Road-Oke Isokun-Ilode Ifewara Road; Itaasin-Ita Agbon-Aderemi Road; Mukoro-Itagun Road with link to Olubukun; and spot rehabilitation of O.A.U. Ile-Ife – OAUTH Ile-Ife link road.



The selected township roads for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Ikire include: Sango roundabout –Iyana Onimalu along Ikire- Odeyinka road; Sango roundabout–Obada; Sango roundabout – palace junction; Unity School – Sango roundabout; and orita Onimalu – GT Hotel Agala junction; off Ikire – Odeyinka road, Ikire.



The statement disclosed that the rehabilitation of Ikire township roads will be undertaken by Messrs Slavabogu Nigeria Limited, while the rehabilitation of the selected Ile-Ife township roads will be undertaken by Messrs Dejide Investments Limited.



The statement further reaffirmed the commitment of the Oyetola’s led administration to fulfil his electoral promise to the people of the state by raising the bar of infrastructure in a manner that would reflect adequate, quality and equitable service delivery.



It stated that the projects which are to commence immediately are expected to be completed in record time.

