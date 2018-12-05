Oyetola assures corps members of safety in Osun

Osun state Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has assured the youth corps members posted to the state of adequate security and protection by the state government.

He gave the assurance during the passing-out ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream 21 corps members deployed to Osun state at the permanent orientation camp, Ede.

In his speech, Oyetola noted that services of the youth corps would be needed for the coming elections, warning them against being used by desperate politicians.

“Osun government will do everything in her capacity to protect you. Do whatever assignment given to you with integrity. Be good representative of your family and the nation.

Speaking, the state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Mr. Emmanuel Attah, informed the Governor that the orientation camp has been equipped with CCTV and 400 capacity hostel is under construction for good living standard of the corps members.

He appealed to the state government to support the NYSC in its areas of challenges like renovation of the camp, Secretariat and inadequate support the orientation programme.

Attah who also warned the people of the state against intimidating or attempt to harm any of the corps members, saying “ the NYSC will not take it lightly with any individual or group of persons who attempt to intimidate or harm any of our corps members in the name of political thuggery.

“Let me assure the people of Osun state and indeed all Nigerians that the NYSC will continue to play it’s neutral role in the Nigeria Electoral process. The scheme has give great credibility to past elections in the country, and intend to maintain it as such.

“The corps members who will be participating in the elections are regularly being sensitized on the role expected of them during the elections and are ready to discharge such duties with great patriotism.

He advised the corps members to take the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development training serious and also try to enroll for the post camp training in order to perfect the skill they chose during the in-camp training.

“This skills are capable of making you self-reliant thus liberating you from the shackles of unemployment and poverty that bedevils the nation,” he added.

