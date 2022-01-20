Oyetola condoles with Tambuwal over brother’s death

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has condoled with his Sokoto state counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the death of his elder brother, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello, the Wazirin Tambuwal.

Oyetola said he received news of Bello’s death with a heavy heart and also condoled the entire Tambuwal family on the passing of their patriarch.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday.

He said: “Dear Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, it was with a heavy heart that I received the unfortunate news of the passing of your dear brother, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello, who was the Wazirin Tambuwal. On behalf of my family, government and people of Osun, I commiserate with you and the entire Tambuwal family over this painful loss.

“The late Wazirin Tambuwal was a quintessential community leader, loving father and great man with exemplary character. I urge you and the rest of the family to take solace in the fruitful and exemplary life he lived.

“As we join you in mourning his demise, I pray Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him a place in Aljanah Firdaus and comfort you, rest of your family and the people of Tambuwal,” the governor stated.