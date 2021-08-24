Oyetola directs withdrawal of court case against Aregbesola’s loyalists



Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun, to withdraw complaint against some chieftains of the party for proper withdrawal of charges against them.



A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, disclosed that the Governor was away when the charge was instituted and the party chieftains were arraigned in court.

According to the statement, upon his return to the state on Monday, Oyetola summoned an emergency meeting of the party stakeholders and insisted that as members of the same family, whatever differences that existed could be resolved without necessary resorting to litigation.



“To this end, he has directed the party chairman in the state to withdraw the complaints and take necessary measures to discontinue the matter.



“The invasion of the party secretariat by armed thugs stands condemned as no sane society will condone the resort to self help in settling disagreements within a family.



“But as the Governor, I have directed our party chairman to discontinue the matter in the interest of peace and harmony within the party,” the statement added.



Oyetola who had in the wake of the crisis, directed security operatives to take charge of the party secretariat to prevent further breakdown of law and order, also condemned what he termed the ‘unruly behaviour’ exhibited by some aggrieved members of the party at the APC Secretariat in Osogbo.



While sympathising with individuals who sustained injuries during the said invasion, Oyetola condemned the invasion on party secretariat and appealed to party members not to resort to self help whenever there are disagreements among them.



The caretaker secretary of the APC, Rasaq Salinsile, ex-party chairman, Lowo Adebiyi, former commissioner and party chieftains were arraigned on Monday in connection with the crisis that broke out at the party secretariat on August 14, 2021.