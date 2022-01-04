Oyetola motivates outstanding workers with cars, other gifts



Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Tuesday distributed cars to five workers to motivate them for their excellent performances in 2021.



He also distributed Plasma Television, refrigerator and other prizes to encourage other workers.



Oyetola who attributed his action to the contribution of the workers to the achievement of his Development Agenda, lauded the state civil service for their support, resilience and hard-working.



Speaking at the 2022 intereligious prayer where the workers ushered him into office, Oyetola described the workforce in the state as the brain behind the success story of his administration, saying their labours, passion, discipline and conviction constituted the wings upon which the administration flies in fulfilling its sacred mandate.



He implored them to commit to doing better, improve their personal and collective productivity, and rededicate themselves to the Omoluabi ethos.



Oyetola described year 2021 as one in which the State recorded very significant achievements that made life better for the people and placed them on a surer footing of sustainable economic development.



“Indeed the journey of the last three years plus since our assumption of office cannot be told without taking stock of the invaluable support we have enjoyed from you.



“Your labours, passion, discipline and conviction in our Development Agenda constitute the wings upon which our administration flies in fulfilling its sacred mandate,” Oyetola added.



Speaking at the prayer session, the Osun Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Jacob Adekomi, described Oyetola as the best helmsman and an astute manager of human and material resources, saying the gains recorded so far by the state workforce remain unquantifiable under his watch.



He noted that Oyetola has approved 10,000 hectares of land for the construction of over 180 housing units for the benefit of workers in the state.



The cars beneficiaries are: a Public Health Nurse, Mrs. Adeosun Francisca Adebola; a staff of the Ministry of Worotherworldlyks, Engr. Adepoju Rasak Daramola; a Primary School Teacher, Mrs Abiola Grace Aduke; a Secondary School Teacher, Mr. Adeyemo Isiaka Adeoye and a reported with the Osun State Braodcasting Corporation (OSBC), Mr. Yemi Aboderin.

