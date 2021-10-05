Oyetola presents N129.7bn budget for 2022 fiscal year



The Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Tuesday presented a total sum of N129,8bn budget to the Atate House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year. Presenting the budget tagged “Budget of Sustainable Development,” Oyetola said advancement of economy will be given priority.



The budget presentation, which was the 30th since the creation of the state, was higher than the year 2021 budget of N109.8bn by over N20bn.



The budget shows that the recurrent expenditure was N53,593,627,990.00, representing 41.30%, while the capital expenditure is N76,162,822,800.00, representing 58.70% respectively.



Also, personnel costs made up of salaries and allowances was put at N30,288,894,580.00 representing 56.5%, pension and gratuities get N6,096,038,590 representing 11.37%, and overhead costs get N17,208,694,820 representing 32.11% of the total recurrent expenditure.



The budget further shows that a total sum of N26,609, 441,740.00 went to education; N19,948,432,730 for infrastructure; N16,253,396,300 for health and N6,747,335,440 for agriculture secure.



Presenting the budget, Oyetola said the budget was aimed at further cementing and pursuing the policy thrust of his administration, and consolidating various achievements so far recorded in each sector of the economy of the state. Governor Oyetola said that in view of the prevailing economic realities, the main focus of the budget would be aggressive improvement of the Internally Generated Revenue drive to ensure optimum performance in the coming years.

He said workable strategies have been put in place to boost the revenue of the State without putting unnecessary burden on the residents. The Governor also disclosed that all the General Hospitals across the State would be rehabilitated, just as he hinted that government would embark on massive construction of more roads in 2022.



“In line with our Administration’s commitment to ensuring that there are no abandoned projects in the State, all existing on-going road projects are being worked upon and will be delivered soon. Notable among these Roads are the 17.5km Oba (Sir) Adesoji Aderemi (East by pass) Road; 30km Gbongan – Akoda Road; 40km – Osogbo – Ikirun – Ilaodo – Kwara State boundary Road which are on-going, as well as the complete rehabilitation of 30km Ilesa – Iperindo – Ipetu Ijesa Road. This Administration has also embarked on massive construction and rehabilitation of roads across the State. While some are completed, others are on-going. Notable among these are the construction of 18.1km Osogbo – Kelebe – Iragbiji Road (including Orita Idiodan – Araromi – Anaye Mkt.); Rehabilitation of 25.8km Ede (Army Barrack) – Ara – Ejigbo Township Road; Construction of 0.68km Flyover at Olaiya, Osogbo; Rehabilitation of 1.3km Kuta Palace junction – Isale Oba Road – Asamu Junction Road; Rehabilitation of 2.3km Iloro – Aganun – Division C Police Headquarter, Ile-Ife; Reconstruction and completion of 8.1km Moro-Yakoyo-Ipetumodu-Asia Road; Rehabilitation of 2.6km Nike Gallery – Ido – Osun Township airport with palace spur; Rehabilitation of 2.5km Ikirun – Eko-Ende Road; as well as the construction of 0.31km access road to Fountain University, Osogbo which are on-going.



Earlier, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye lauded the administration of Governor Oyetola for his accountability, probity, and prudence in the management of the scarce resources accruable to the state.



He promised that the legislature would display the commitment needed to ensure speedy passage of the budget as it has been doing in the past saying “we will continue to play a supportive role to the executive arm to continuously better the lives of the citizens.”