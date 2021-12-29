Oyetola signs 2022 appropriation bill into law

Osun state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has signed the year 2022 Appropriation Bill into law.

Governor Oyetola said his administration is committed to the provision of jobs and opportunities for the youth, delivery of more infrastructure and putting Osun on a surer footing.

Oyetola, who signed the bill Wednesday in his office at the Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, stated that the 2021 budget as at the third quarter of this year, had recorded 83.66 percent performance.

He said with the passage and signing of the Appropriation Bill into law, the race to achieve even more in 2022 had begun as it remains a year of consolidation that will open the door for improved sustainable development.

The governor attributed the appreciable performance of the budget to improved delivery of programmes and projects across the state during the year, stated that the government was able to achieve this year’s budget performance and service delivery through improved employment of creative, innovative and probity strategies, including efficient deployment of available resources, cutting costs and plugging wastes to deliver service in a sorely challenged economy.

He pledged his administration’s resolve to continue to follow time-tested principles for optimum results in 2022, saying “with 56 per cent capital allocation and 44 per cent recurrent allocation in next year’s budget, we are obviously on the path of increased service delivery in 2022.”

While commending the spirit of harmonious relationship, cooperation and synergy among the three arms of government, particularly between the legislature and executive, Governor Oyetola said, “in the last three years of working together as executive and legislative arms of government, we have demonstrated unity of purpose, capacity and people-orientation in a manner that has delivered service to the people in line with our promise and the people’s expectations.”

Oyetola commended the leadership and members of the legislative arm for quickly passing the Appropriation Bills into law on a consistent basis since the inception of his administration.

He said the three budgets passed by the House so far were done with unprecedented dispatch during the periods of scarce resources and crass uncertainties occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, adding that the acts have proved the House’s capacity for service, understanding and love for the people.

“These laudable acts of cooperation and support by the assembly have, once again, showcased the assembly as a people-oriented and development-focused house. I thank you all for your service to the state.”

Related

No tags for this post.