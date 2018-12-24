Oyetola to present first budget on Thursday

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, will on Thursday, present his first budget for the 2019 Fiscal Year to the state House of Assembly.

A statement by the Supervisor, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, said the inaugural budget of the Governor was hinged on consolidation of Social Security Protection and Welfare Programmes of immediate past administration.

“Basically, the budget will sustain and indeed aggressively increase the current pace of human capital and infrastructure development that Osun has attained.

“It would be recalled that Osun was declared the lowest state in ‘Incidence of Poverty’ in Nigeria by the United Nations Development

Programme (UNDP) in the report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in October this year. A report which was largely

attributed to heavy investment in human and infrastructure development in the state in the last eight years.

“Governor Oyetola’s administration will surely, through the budget, consolidate on the human capital development achievement to make life

more meaningful and abundant for the people of the state.

“The proposed 2019 budget will indicate a major shift in policy as it derived all its content from the State Development Plan 2018-2028 with its constituent references to the Medium Term Sector Strategies and Medium Term Expenditure Framework 2019-2021.

“This is the first time in the history of the state that a budget will be structured to service the people directly and indirectly with massive infrastructure development, especially in education and health sectors.

“Direct and indirect jobs will be created in the coming year with a view to continue ensuring that many more youths are taken off the

street more aggressively much than it had been happening.

“The 2019 budget is a ‘Policy Plan Budget’ that will ensure that every programme and project evolves from government policy as documented and or captured in the Medium and Long Term Plan of the state government.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.