Oyeyemi now CP Ondo as Salami retires

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, to Ondo State Command as the Commissioner of Police (CP) in-charge of the state.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja, said: “The posting follows the retirement of CP Bolaji Amidu Salami, having meritoriously completed the statutory years of service in the Nigeria Police Force.”

The spokesperson noted that, “The new Commissioner of Police, CP Oyediran, who was until this deployment, the CP in charge of the Railway Police Command, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

“He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria including Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), Police Staff College, Jos; Strategic Action on Kidnapping and Hostage Taking (UN Senegal), amongst others.

“He has also served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Ebonyi, and Akwa-Ibom State Commands.”

Mba further stated that, “The IGP charged the new CP to bring his vast administrative, operational and intelligence gathering experience to bear, in consolidating and improving on the achievements of his predecessor, towards ensuring increased public safety and security of lives and property in Ondo state.

“He further called on the government and good people of Ondo state to give the new police chief maximum support and collaboration in his new role.”

