Oyeyola begs traditional worshippers to shelve protest against Oluwo



Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Tuesday intervened in the crisis between Traditional Religion Worshippers Association (TRWASO) and the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi.



But for the quick intervention of the government, the traditional worshippers would have embarked on protest against Oluwo for what they described as unguarded statement against their deities by the monach.



The TRWASO had issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to prevail on the monarch and ensure that he make a public apology for his statements against traditionalists in the state.



The association said all traditionalists will embark on a protest march in Iwo and demand the monarch’s removal if the state government fail to act within the period that lasted November 30.



However, the TRWASO president, Oluseyi Atanda, said the governor has appealed to them, hence the protest would not go on as planned.



Atlanta said, “this is to say a big thank you to you all for the overwhelming support, advice and prayers on this landmark achievement of standing strong against Kabiyesi Oluwo and his unguarded utterances towards our Orisas.



“The planned million march protest would have come to pass as we collectively promised despite the counter threats of MURIC.



“However, the State Government under the leadership of our able Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has waded into the crisis. Mr Governor after two separate meetings reassures equal religious rights and stresses the need for all to be tolerant of one another.



“He also stressed that security report does not support us staging the protest as some have geared up to make it a religious confrontation. He however assured that Kabiyesi Oluwo has been spoken with personally by him and asked to desist from such statements that can trigger chaos. Mr Governor reiterated that Oluwo gave his word to stop such utterances.



“In this view and as peace-loving religious tolerant Orisa adherents that we are, we will let sleeping dogs lie and honour Mr Governor for his intervention. We will walk away today, but we are watching as events unfold,” the statement added.

