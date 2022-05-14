Oyinlomo overcomes Marylove in DavNotch tennis open semi-final cracker, set up final clash vs Anuoluwa

Oyinlomo Quadri, the tournament’s number three seed, on Friday eliminated number one seed Marylove Edward in the female singles category of the ongoing DavNotch National Open Tennis Championship in Abuja.

The semi-final match was played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium where Quadri brought her experience to bear in the match.

In the game who lasted about four hours, Quadri won 6-1 6-7(2) 6-2 to qualify for Saturday’s final match.

Speaking after the semi-final match, Quadri told NAN that Edward put up a wonderful performance during the match.

“It was a long match, and Edward played a good match. But I needed to use my wide experience to defeat her.

“My target from the beginning was to play in the final match and win. On Saturday, I will play in the final and will end it with victory,” she said.

NAN reports that in the second semi-final match, number two seed Aanu Aiyegbusi beat Omotayo Bamidele 6-0 6-0.

Quadri will now meet Aiyegbusi in the final of the female singles category on Saturday.

NAN reports that DavNotch Nigeria Limited is sponsoring the competition which is being organised by the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF).

A total of 32 players are featuring in the female category, while 64 male players are featuring in the main category.

The championship, which started on May 5 with the preliminary matches, ends on Saturday

