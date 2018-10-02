Oyo 2019: Aliyu emerges NIP guber candidate

Bolanle Sarumi Aliyu has emerged as the flagbearer of the Oyo state chapter of National Interest Party (NIP), ahead of the 2019 general elections in the state.

She emerged as the candidate of the party during its gubernatorial primary election held at the weekend in Ibadan, the state capital.

The NIP gubernatorial candidate in her acceptance speech after her election said it was time for a female candidate to rule the state.

She said, “We all, especially the women and youth of this country need to ensure that come 2019, we elect the right people into offices.

It is only when we take action that our world can get better.

“Democratic governance demands from the common man or woman a certain level of character, rational conduct and active participation in government, the intelligent understanding of public affairs, independent judgement and unselfish devolution to public interest.

“I only urge the youth and women of this great country and indeed Oyo State to acknowledge that we are demographically relevant in the political landscape and I want them to take responsibility in the electoral process and ensure they come out in millions to stand by their votes at the general elections come 2019”.

