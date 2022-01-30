Oyo 2023: ADC backs Makinde



A leader of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo state, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, has declared that Governor Seyi Makinde fulfilled all his 2019 agreements with the coalition partners and therefore would get the support of the party.

Speaking at a thank you visit to Gov Makinde over the in Ibadan, Senator Sunmonu said contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the governor never betrayed ADC as far as the 2019 coalition is concerned.

The ADC leader who led over 5000 ADC members from across Oyo state on the thank you visit pointed out that in appreciation of the governor’s gesture, members of the party across the state have resolved to support his reelection bid.

“We are here to appreciate the governor because he kept his promise to us in ADC. When we started this coalition, people said Makinde won’t compensate us. But today, Makinde had fulfilled his agreement with us. Despite maintaining the name of our party”, she said.

The ADC leader added, “when we started, we got slots for commissioners, special assistants and supervisory councillors. We got for chairman and secretary alike. We have a book we are using in distributing the positions”.

“When we were given, we called a meeting at our usual spot and decided to share it with each local government. Let me read all, we have 42 slots for Special Assistants, 8 slots for Secretary, 36 for Supervisory Councillors and 24 for councillors. Where we were all coming from was a war zone and we never expected a better administration like this one. So, has the administration kept its promise or not?

She stressed further, “some people are saying if you are not a member of this group you would not get anything, but we are standing on the agreement we made to see if they would be honest or not. What does one use to pay good? Good.”

Governor Seyi Makinde while receiving the ADC members and leaders during the visit promised to continue to run a people-oriented government promising that those yet to derive benefits from the government would be reached in a short while.