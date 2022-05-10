Oyo 2023: Ex-CBN deputy gov Adelabu joins governorship race 





All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu on Monday declared that the present government in the state is failing daily and woefully on fundamental departments of government business.

Chief Adelabu stated this in Ibadan while speaking at his declaration for Oyo state 2023 gubernatorial election held at the Adebayo Adelabu Foundation Secretariat .

The APC governorship aspirant pointed out that the present administration in Oyo state has allegedly” enthroned thuggery and hooliganism as the official controllers of Oyo state’ .

Chief Adelabu stressed that his gubernatorial ambition “is intended to enrich politics with ethics, to mix the soil of knowledge and professional competence with water of experiences in the service of humanity within the Oyo state context in Nigeria and the interdependent world”.

“Unfortunately, but really, the current Oyo state government is failing daily and woefully on fundamental departments of government’s business. For instance, security of lives and property which is the true end and aim of government is a distant achievement for Seyi’s government”, he said.

Chief Adelabu added, “his government has enthroned thuggery and hooliganism as the official controllers of Oyo state. The indigenes and residents in the Pacesetter state can not sleep with their two eyes closed talk less of doing businesses of life with peace and progress”.

According to the APC governorship aspirant, “the excellency of government is no longer excellent in Oyo state in the light of our sordid performance in the environment, education, health, security, agriculture among others”.

“I have observed the deficiencies of the present Oyo state government being led by Engineer Seyi Makinde. These deficiencies point unerringly to an unspeakable lack of understanding about what is called Government Business. Government Business is not a trade which any man does for his personal emoluments or aggrandisement”.

The APC governorship aspirant stressed, “it takes society for its basis and reason and experiences for its guide. It takes society for its basis because it is the centre towards which people gravitate for collaboration and cooperation in order to achieve progress and happiness. This is the reason why the business is divided or expanded into Ministries, Agencies and Departments in order to serve humanity.”

Speaking further, Chief Adelabu emphasized that good governance begets patriotic citizens, adding, ” we shall be transparent in all aspects and areas of government and we shall give a very great latitude to innovative ideas for it has been proven over centuries that good innovative ideas, both in governance and technology are the forerunners to having a great and prosperous society”.

The APC governorship aspirant stated, ” this I believe in and this I will bring into governance in Oyo State as we all march together as a party and a people to carry the flag of APC in the 2023 governorship election of Oyo State.”

“We assure you that with your votes and the help of Almighty Allah, we shall all sing the song of victory together, when I shall have won the governorship election of Oyo state as the flag bearer of our great party, the APC”.

