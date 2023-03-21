Oyo 2023 governorship election: Ladoja congratulates, prays for Makinde  

A former governor of Oyo state and the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, Tuesday congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde over his reelection for another term of four years.

High Chief Ladoja in a congratulatory message sent to Makinde stated that the campaigns are over and the outbursts are over.

“What is now left are your promises and stark realities,” he said.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland in the congratulatory message prayed to God to help Makinde succeed in meeting people’s expectations.

“My dear governor, congratulations on your reelection for another term of four years. By now the campaigns are over, the outbursts are over, the various lies are over, the abuses are over, the curses are over, the deliberate misinterpretations are over, the jostling for spaces are over.

“All the dramatis personae have quit the stage with their laurels and bruises leaving you alone. What is now left are your promises and stark realities.

“May God help you succeed to the people’s expectation, your satisfaction and fulfillment in this selfless job before you.”

Also, the team Lead of a destination management outfit, owner of Ufitfly brand, Evang Ajibola Ogunkeyede, congratulated Makinde on his re-election for the second term in office.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

