Oyo 2023 governorship election: Last minutes horse-trading for Agodi government house 

BAYO AGBOOLA reports that following the one week shift by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) in the date of the governorship and House of Assembly elections, candidates and their political parties in Oyo state are now in last minutes battle of survival in the race to Agodi Government House, Ibadan

In the last few days, the common language or call it the new slogan in Oyo state political circle has been adoption or endorsement of one governorship candidate or the other as well as the collapsing of existing political structure in favour of whoever is endorsed.

Expectedly, the major beneficiaries have been the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the major opposition in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Endorsement and counter in LP

It all started with a drama within the Labour Party camp in the state when the Chairman of the party, Mr Sodiq Atayese, accompanied by some leaders and members in the state came out publicly to endorse Governor Seyi Makinde of the PDP.

Few hours before the LP’s public endorsement of Makinde, the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Tawfiq Akinwale, raised the alarm against the planned endorsement of Makinde.

However, LP Chairman in Oyo state, Sodiq Atayese while defending the the endorsement of Governor Makinde, said the decision was backed by the party’s National Secretariat as well as the presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Specifically, the state LP chairman said before his party’s adoption of the governor, Makinde and Mr Peter Obi spoke on phone after which he was giving the go ahead to forge the adoption.

But the party’s governorship candidate, Tawfiq Akinwale, at a press conference said he was not part of the adoption of Governor Makinde as governorship candidate and that anyone planning to sell out the struggles, efforts, resources, time, and sweats of many of his ardent supporters and lovers of the Labour Party should quickly cancel such plans to avert the anger of God upon them.

“It is with great shock that I received this information and I totally dissociate myself from and outrightly condemn such a callous move. I, Tawfiq Tayo Akinwale hereby declare and re-emphasise that I did not and will not step down for any candidate or party, be it Seyi Makinde or any other person.

“By the grace of God and the support I have enjoyed so far, victory is certain. The oppositions have seen this sign of victory and that is why they are doing everything possible to manipulate and change the unchangeable God’s plan.

“I am addressing you at this press time based on information made available to me that the Oyo state Labour Party Chairman, Sodiq Atayese, will be leading some candidates of the party to declare support for Governor Seyi Makinde of the PDP ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship election.

“This is an assurance that I, Tawfiq Tayo Akinwale (TTA) of the Labour Party will win the governorship election come March 11, 2023, by the grace of God and the support of all the good people of Oyo state. I urge you all to remain resolute with me as we enter D-Day with confidence and assurance of victory. No man can stop God’s work, not even the Chairman of any party.

“This should serve as a warning to whom it may concern, any attempt to shortchange the sweat of innocent supporters of the Labour Party and TTA will be met with huge resistance by men and God. It’s not too late for anyone who wishes to join us as we embark on the journey to return good governance to the people of Oyo state.

“We are watching and the world is watching. Labour Party’s victory is non-negotiable in Oyo state, no retreat, no surrender. We remain focused and ready to win come March 18, 2023.

“Greetings to all members and supporters of our great party the Labour Party, my friends as well as supporters of Tawfiq Tayo Akinwale’s ambition.

“I want to appreciate you all for your doggedness and support so far, we have been able to come this far because of your support and prayers, and by God’s grace, our efforts will be crowned with success at the polls”.

Adoption-induced rumble in Accord

As Labour Party drama was ongoing, that of Accord reared its head as the Oyo state Chairman of the party, Mr Kolade Ojo, announced that the party was adopting Governor Seyi Makinde as its candidate for the governorship election despite the fact that the party is fielding Chief Adebayo Adelabu as candidate for the same election.

But Chairmen of Accord across the 33 local government areas of Oyo wasted no time in rubbishing the adoption and as well dissociated themselves from it.

“The State Chairman and Secretary are on their own. There was no time we had any meeting to support any other candidate other than Adelabu. Adelabu Penkelemesi remains our governorship candidate”.

Accord National Chairman, Malam Muhammad Nalado immediately cleared the air that the party is not in alliance with Governor Makinde for the March governorship election, saying there was nothing like such and that the rumour was the handiwork of political jobbers having lies are their stock in trade.

He stressed that Chief Adebayo Adelabu and all the candidates of Accord for House of Assembly are still in the race.

He further said “We have always been aware of the anti-party antics and activities of the State Chairman, Mr. Kolade Ojo and those encouraging him. Our governorship candidate in Oyo State remains Adebayo Adelabu. We are convinced he has the perfect pedigree to turn Oyo State into an enjoyable haven.

“The party leadership would soon meet to issue appropriate sanctions on the anti-party activities as evidenced in the action of Kolade Ojo, the party Secretary and those encouraging the anti party activity.”

True to the words of the Accord National Chairman, the party’s National Secretariat few hours after ordered immediate dissolution of the party’s executive in Oyo state over alleged anti party activities by endorsing Seyi Makinde of the PDP, as its preferred governorship candidate.

Accord, in the letter dated March 8, 2023, sent to the National Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu and signed by the National Chairman of Accord, Muhammad Nalado copied Oyo state Resident Electoral Commissioner; Oyo State Commissioner of Police; Director, Department of State Security (DSS), Oyo State; and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps announced appointment of new Caretaker Committee comprising of Alhaji Isiaka Salami, Caretaker Chairman; Mr. Bashiru Ayobami Secretary; Hon Fatai Salawu, Mrs Bimpe Martins, Hon Ayodele Oyajide as members to run the affairs of the party.

“We wish to bring to the knowledge of the Commission that the State Executives of our great party ‘ACCORD’ Oyo State Chapter has been dissolved with immediate effect due to Anti-Party Activities and Gross misconduct by the State Excos.

“This decision was taken during an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of our great party held on the 8 March, 2023 at the National Secretariat Abuja.

“However, the following members of the party has been appointed as the Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the party pending when the State Congress Elections would be held;

Alh. Isiaka Salami, Caretaker Chairman; Mr. Bashiru Ayobami. Secretary; Hon Fatai Salawu, Mrs Bimpe Martins, Hon Ayodele Oyajide as members.

“We urge the commission to kindly give this Caretaker Committee necessary attention/cooperation they may require. Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem”.

The SDP imbroglio over endorsement

As the Accord issue was raging, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo state was inflicted with the fresh crisis as the party’s leadership after an emergency meeting in Ibadan adopted the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Senator Teslim Folarin as its candidate for the March 18 elections.

SPD state Chairman of the party, Honourable Michael Okunlade at the emergency meeting minced no words in defending the adoption of Senator Folarin by saying in the last 46 months, governance has become something else in Oyo state.

“I am sure you all are aware that the governorship election is coming up next week. It should have been in three days’ time but INEC has decided to reschedule the election. Be that as it may, we have decided to go on with our planned press conference.

After many meetings with major stakeholders even outside of our party, we arrived at Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Our decision is not based on anything than the development of our dear state. He has the record. He is not someone who would promise what he won’t do. He is as straight as that”

The Oyo state SDP further noted, “all these said, I like to enjoin all of us to go out en masse and vote for our House of Assembly candidates. The support is just for the governorship, and it ends at that.

“To start with, we all know what brought us here -SDP. Majority of us had decided to join the party owing to the injustice meted to us in the Peoples Democratic Party. And since we started, there has been no problem. Our leaders, starting from our own Alhaja Mulikat Akande Adeola and others have done so very well for us till this point. And we will never take the love for granted”.

Hon Okunlade maintained “In over four years of governance, Makinde has rolled back the achievements of past governments, and returned our state to the locust years.

“We believe that to right these wrongs, there is need for us to form a virile coalition with a party that can dislodge this administration that has shown itself to be lacking in development.

“All those who assisted in putting him in power, where are they today? From Baba Rashidi Ladoja to Engr. Raufu Olaniyan, to our own Alhaja Mulikat Akande Adeola to Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan to Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, to Barr. Sharafadeen Alli (now Senator-elect). The list is endless. Rather than leave us to our fate, some of us cannot sleep in our houses because thugs are being sent to us.”

The SDP governorship candidate in the state Barrister Michael Lana on his part said the purported adoption of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin was a ruse, saying, “it has just come to my notice that the leadership of our party, the Social Democratic Party in Oyo state of which I am the governorship candidate has collapsed its structure for Senator Teslim Folarin, the candidate of the APC”.

“While it is right for every person to choose he or she wants to vote for, it is however unfortunate the way and manner this has happened, though none of us from Ibadan is surprised because from the beginning the body language of the state chairman had shown that he never meant well for the party despite all our efforts.

“First, they alleged that I am not as rich as other contestants but they cannot fault that I have refused to be wealthy because I have to use my law practice to fight for the poor and the downtrodden and they have not been able to show that the wealthy that the wealthy candidates they want to support are better than me in taking our people from the doldrums of abject poverty or they have the kind of integrity that I have.

“Secondly, they opined that since we have a Muslim-Muslim ticket at the Federal level and all Oyo state senators and most of the Members of the House of Representatives are Muslims, a Christian like me should not be the governor. It is noteworthy that in fighting for the poor, I have never discriminated against any person.

“There was a time when there were more Muslims in my Chambers than Christians. When I was fighting for the poor people who were being oppressed by the rich or the government, nobody said I was a Christian. People of Oyo state wanted a competent hand at the helm of affairs and not a religious bigot.

“And it is easy for the people to know the best candidate from the BBC debate and Splash FM debate. I never knew that some leaders in Oyo State will descend to this level where competence would be sacrificed on the alter of riches and religion.

“I want to make it clear to everyone of us that I and all Local Government Chairmen in the eleven Local Government Areas of Ibadanland are not supporting Senator Teslim Folarin and I have been mandated by them not step down for him ot the APC.

“It all depends on you the conscientious people of Oyo state whether your choice will be based on religion, material gains or competence. I leave that to our conscience.”

Going by the unfolding political events in the Oyo, it is now glaring that the March 18 governorship tango in the state will be a battle of titans between two Ibadan born politicians, the incumbent, Engineer Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde of the PDP and Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin of the APC with one of the duo to emerge as governor of Oyo state for the next four years.

