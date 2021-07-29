Oyo 2023: No human force can stop Makinde – PDP group

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group in Iseyin Oyo state, Seyi Leekansi Thursday, said no human force can stop Governor Seyi Makinde from clinching the second term victory, come 2023.

The group led by its chairman Alhaji Muraina Siaba, the Secretary, Mr Olukokun Sefiu, and the Public Relations Officer, Hon. Waheed Olaniyan said this in a statement issued after its weekly meeting, in Iseyin.

It stressed that the PDP leadership in Oyo state, led by the state chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, and his executive members remained the pivotal point for the progress of PDP in Oyo state.

Spokesman of the Seyi Lekansi group, Hon. Waheed Olaniyan emphasised that , ”no political propaganda could change the mindset of Oyo state people, who are enjoying the masses welfare programme and policies of the incumbent PDP administration in the state”.

“It’s natural that people will gang up against a performing administration, especially, when they think their selfish agenda has not been allowed to see the light of the day, but here is a governor that has kept fate with the people in the core areas of primary healthcare, education, social welfare and infrastructural development”, he said.

Hon Olaniyan added, “we, in Iseyin, can never forget him and we are ready to continue following him for promises kept, parts of which are the completed Iseyin-Ibadan road, ongoing reconstruction of Iseyin-Oyo road, establishment of LAUTECH campus in Iseyin and the soon-to-commence construction of Iseyin-Ogbomoso road”.

“Go to the people and assess their minds, they are with Seyi Makinde, the workers are solidly behind him, youths are shouting his name and the elderly will are also praying, nothing will change the present set-up where they get their pension benefits and gratuities as at when due.We want everyone to know that any camp against the leadership of the PDP in Oyo state today, as led by our performing Governor-Engr Seyi Makinde, the Chairman, Alhaji (Aare) Kunmi Mustapha -the Bobaselu of Iseyin land, is out to mislead the people.”

The spokesman said, “but it is a game that is dead, even before arrival, Seyi Makinde remains the party’s candidate come 2023, the Oyo state governor beyond 2023 and our accredited leader, not only for Oyo state but for the whole of South West,” .

Hon Olaniyan stressed, ‘Seyi Leekan Sii’ called on the members of the party across the state to shun any attempt by individuals, who they said are bent on misleading the people of the State, to turn them against the moving train of development in Oyo state.