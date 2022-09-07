Oyo alerts residents of contaminated water in communities 

Oyo state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Abiodun Oni, Wednesday, asked residents in the state to stay away from consumption of suspected contaminated water.

The commissioner in a statement in Ibadan said the water contamination was as a result of influx of soap making chemical into streams and rivers in Ijaye, Ido, Olowo-Igbo, Iseyin and Ibarapa areas of the state.

Mr Oni warned against drinking water from streams and other sources of water in the affected communities.

The Commissioner stated that farmers planting cash crops within the affected areas as well as fishermen should for now suspend every activity within the vicinity until the waters have been tested and considered safe for consumption.

The commissioner said a truck conveying chemical substances emptied its content into a drainage that was eventually washed into the streams passing through the five communities as the truck was involved in an accident at Iroko-Oyo highway, while conveying substances presumed to be soap making chemicals.

The commissioner pointed out that the soap making chemicals which fell off into the drainage ended up contaminating the streams passing through the five communities, hence impairing the quality of the water and rendering it toxic to humans and the environment at large.

He stated that the government is on top of the situation as the ministry has dispatched some members of staff to the affected areas to continue to monitor the situation while also conducting a water sampling until the water can be ascertained safe for consumption.

