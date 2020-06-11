Oyo Amotekun to become operational in one month – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has hinted that the South- west states joint security outfit, Amotekun corps will commence operations in the state next month.

Makinde stated this in Ibadan Wednesday while addressing members of the state House of Assembly during the first year anniversary of the state’s 9th anniversary.

The governor pointed out that all necessary steps are on ensuring that the Amotekun corps established by the South-west states to complement efforts of the federal security is in place for it to be fully operational in Oyo state within the next one month.

“We constitute the Amotekun corps which, as you are aware, will complement the efforts of the federal security in securing our state. Within the next one month, they will be fully operational,” he said.

The governor stressed that towards this, he had sent an executive bill to the Oyo state House of Assembly and that the bill would soon be transmitted by the House.

The governor then lauded the lawmakers for their moves ” to review the laws on rape and sexual assault. We all know that one of the best ways to address any type of crime is to strengthen the legislation around it.

“On our part, we will do well to enforce the laws as requested by the judiciary. All the arms of government must continue to show zero tolerance for sexual violence. Only in this way would we honour those who have been victims of the heinous crimes and ensure that the rest of the people are protected.”