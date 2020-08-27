Oyo Amotekun won’t be under federal establishment – Makinde

Oyo state government has stated that the Oyo State Security Network (OSSN) code-named Operation Amotekun will not be under the control of federal establishments.

Governor Seyi Makinde stated this Wednesday while addressing chairpersons of the 68 local government and Local Council Development Council Areas (LCDCAs) in the state, at a meeting held inside the House of Chiefs Secretariat, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde stated that security of lives and properties in the state remains extremely important to his government and emphasised that Amotekun has come to stay in the state.

The governor said as far as his administration is concerned, it is impossible to achieve any meaningful development in an atmosphere of insecurity, adding: “We want our people to sleep with their two eyes closed. Of course, security is one of the pillars of this administration and we must do everything possible to invest in the security of lives and property.

“In Okeho the other day, armed robbers went to rob and the community rose against them and apprehended them. They combed the forests and they got them. This is why I will continue to say it and I am saying it for the whole world to hear; Amotekun is here to stay with us. And it will not be under the control of the federal establishment. It will be under our control. Security of our people is extremely important, because nothing can take place, as far as we are concerned, in an atmosphere of insecurity,” he said.

The governor stated that in line with his administration’s commitment to provision of adequate security in and across Oyo state, all the caretaker committee chairmen should immediately go back to their domains and set up security committees with a view to tackling the security challenges in their localities and the state government would provide enablement for them to succeed in the task.

“From where we are here, the biggest challenge we have seen so far is in the area of security. We are getting close to the ’ember’ months, a period in which some people who have not worked all year and want to have a Merry Christmas, commit all sorts of crimes. So, we expect that there will be a spike in criminal activities. I want to, as a matter of urgency, urge you that you all go back to your areas to set up your security committees. It must be done almost immediately. And I will be happy to release funds; to give approval for you to spend some money on security within your domains.”