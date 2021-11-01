Oyo APC: Authentic secretary, c’ttee members conducted Saturday’s congress – Chairman







The Chairman of the Oyo state congress of the All Progressives Congress Committee, Hon Gambo Lawan, Monday, said last Saturday congress was conducted by the authentic secretary and members of the committee.

Hon Lawan stated this while reacting to a claim by some people claiming to be part of the committee but were allegedly sidelined in the conduct of the congress.

The Congress Committee Chairman declared that those making the allegation are unknown to him, and that those with the Secretary of the Congress, Abdullahi Bello during the Congress are those in the authentic list signed by the Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoeduhe, which have Hon Isiaka Ibrahim, Audu Ajanaku, Zubar Amoka, Chikelue and Abubakar Abdullahi as members.

Hon Lawan stressed that some people are out there to discredit the Congress personally monitored by the Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC),Barrister Mutiu Agboke.

Blueprint recalled that few hours after the last Saturday congress, some people came up with fresh claim on a white sheet listing Gambo Lawan as the Chairman, Abdullahi Bello as the Secretary, with other members of the committee as Raphel Igbokwe, Hon Diran Natan, Mrs Peace Chikelu, Hon Edun Olanrewaju and Abubakar Umar Abdulla.

The said members of the committee alleged that the Liberty Stadium Congress was supervised only by the Chairman and Secretary of the Committee why they were not carried along in the exercise.



However, a list emanating from the APC National Secretariat through the CECPC Secretary confirmed that all those that monitored the Liberty stadium congress are those approved by the National Secretariat of the party.