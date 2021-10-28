Oyo APC congress: Delegates list in circulation fake, coalition alleges

The coalition of groups, including the Unity Forum, the ZLP, the Adebayo Adelabu groups and others, dissociated themselves from the said list, alleging it to be fake.



According to the groups in a statement signed by Senator Ayoade Adeseun, Chief Sarafa Alli and Chief Olayemi Ariba on behalf of the Unity Forum, the ZLP and the Adelabu groups., “the statutory delegates list is against the directive of the APC national secretariat on the congress”.



The statement alleged that the purpose of the said fake list “is to confuse party members and members of the public about the congress”, adding, that the list, which featured names of some members of the groups, “is fake and is designed to confuse the members of the party and the public ahead of the state congress.



"APC national secretariat has stated clearly that the congress would be by consensus because of the unresolved disputes on the delegates lists arising from the ward and local government congresses in the state", it said. It stressed, "we advise members of the public and the media to be wary of fraudulent politicians who sponsor fake stories as this is to prepare grounds for their evil plans within the APC".