Oyo APC congress: Group asks party to sanction forum leaders over fake results

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the United Front (TUF) Wednesday asked the national secretariat of the party to sanction leaders of the Unity Forum in Oyo state chapter of the party over alleged release of fake delegate lists.

TUF in a statement made available to journalists by its coordinator, Bello Razaq, alleged that some leaders of the forum were behind the said fake results of ward and local government congresses.

The group, while expressing its disappointment over the online circulation of fake delegate lists allegedly by loyalists of the leaders of forum urged the party members to discountenance the said invented results of ward and local congresses.

The group said only the APC national secretariat has the constitutional powers to announce results of congresses, adding that the forum elements are not only hell bent on destroying the party but also acting in total disregard to constituted authorities of the party.

“In line with section 21 of the APC constitution, the forum leaders have committed grave offences and are liable to face sanctions. Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led APC CECPC must activate all disciplinary measures against the erring leaders in order to serve as deterrence to others in future.”

TUF in the statement threatened to drag forum leaders to court for conspiracy and forgery, if the national secretariat of the party fails to act on the perpetrated illegalities.