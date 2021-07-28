Oyo APC congresses: Folarin tasks members on peaceful conduct

Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin, has tasked the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state to tolerate, accommodate and conduct themselves peacefully during and after the party congresses kicking off this Saturday, July 31st, 2021.

Senator Folarin stated this during a meeting with APC leaders and stakeholders in Ibarapa East and Ibarapa Central Local Government Areas of Oyo state.

The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial district declared that all the party needed with the forthcoming congresses was peace and unity in line with the laid down rules of the party.

”We must give prominence to peace and unity in APC in line with the provision of the party’s constitution. There must not be winner-take-all in the forthcoming ward, local and state congresses of our great party”, he said.

Senator Folarin added, “no member is greater than the party, that was the main reason behind the recently concluded APC membership registration and revalidation exercise”.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content, however, charged APC members across Oyo state to imbibe the culture of togetherness and collective fight to achieve common goal, which he said was to dislodge the misruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state.

Speaking further, Senator Folarin reiterated absolute commitment to the unity, growth and success of APC in the 2023 elections, adding that there was the need for party leaders to massively mobilise the yet-to-be registered eligible Nigerians for the ongoing INEC online voter registration exercise.

Emphasising his commitment to help expanding the membership base of the APC in Oyo state, Senator Folarin said, “to dream or insinuate that I’ll dump APC for PDP that is in vegetative state is laughable”.

“The continuous exodus of PDP governors, senators, House of Reps members, State Honourables and other gladiators into the progressives family shows that PDP is under intensive care unit, awaiting to be certified dead ahead of funeral ceremony in May 2023”.

During the visit to Ibarapaland, Senator Folarin paid homage to traditional rulers in Ibarapa Central LGA, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye (Olu of Igboora Land), Oba Kinsley Onikola Oyelami (Onidere of Idere Land), Oba Jamiu Adedamola Badmus (Olu Aso of Igbole Land), Oba Olusanjo Ojo (Baba Aso of Igbole Land), Oba Fasasi Jinadu (Onisaganun of Saganun), Oba Samuel Adewuyi Adeleye (Onidofin of Idofin), Oba Moyotola Ajibode (Adele Onipako of Pako) and Chief Adepoju Godwin Olaoye (Jagun Of Idere Land).