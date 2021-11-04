Oyo APC crisis: Buni gives stakeholders one-week to reach consensus

The National secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has given stakeholders in Oyo state chapter one-week to reach agreement within themselves and report back to the leadership.

The Oyo chapter had been thrown into crisis over the recent APC state congress which the national secretariat earlier postponed.

The leadership of the party after a meeting with stakeholders from the state chapter Thursday, said it will take decision which will be in the overall interest of the party, particularly in the state.

National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by the CECPC National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, said he “listened to all issues and contentions raised by party stakeholders in the Oyo state chapter, particularly on the recently-conducted State Congress.

“The Oyo state APC stakeholders were directed to go back and collectively agree on modalities for the State Congress and report back to the CECPC within one week for the CECPC’s consideration and decision which will be in the overall interest of the party, particularly in the state.”

Among the stakeholders present at the meeting were Senator Ayo Adeseun, Barrister Adebayo Shitu, Oloye Fijabiyi, Sundays Dare, Soji Akanbi, Chief Bayo Adelabu, Joseph Tegbe, among others.

Speaking with newsmen after the closed-door meeting, one of the stakeholders, Senator Ayo Adeseun, said the said factional state Congress is not recognised.

“It’s cancelled already but let me also say this, if we tell you that all of these gladiators and juggernaut in politics from the same Oyo state are saying one thing, no party dares say they want to go ahead.

“Of course they won’t, unless they are prepared to just throw away Oyo state like we did in 2019. That can not happen and we are confident with what we saw today and with our meeting with the Chairman, we are very confident the party will do the right thing and that’s what we stand on.”