Oyo APC: Group alleges plot to upturn ward congresses’ results

The Real Progressives (TRP) in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has alerted of plans by another group within the party to allegedly upturn results of the recently conducted ward congresses.

TRP in a statement at the weekend by its State Coordinator, Hon. Oladokun Isa made available to newsmen in Ibadan alleged that the groups said to be camps of former Governors Bola Tinubu and Ibikunle Amosun in Oyo state are purported merging to achieve the alleged plans.

Describing the purported plans to hijack Oyo state APC as ‘dead on arrival’, TRP maintained that the “move is to subvert the choices of teeming party members who participated in democratic elections of their ward executives.”

According to TRP, “the 2023 memorandum of understanding is catalysing them to be desperate in hijacking the party structure in Oyo state.”

The group added, “to actualise the clandestine mission, one of the 2023 gubernatorial aspirants has been scheduled to meet with national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London“.

“We are reminding the loyalists of the former governors to embrace transparent means of getting their ambitions materialised, instead of subverting the choices of the party faithfuls through backdoor. Politics is local, therefore there is no point seeking foreign interventions in our domestic affairs”, it said.

TRP added, “it was feasible and audible to the deaf that APC had peaceful and non-parallel ward congresses across the 351 wards in Oyo State, why should over-ambitious aspirants conspire to upturn the free, fair and transparent congresses held on July 31st 2021?.

“Considering the pedigrees of the two former governors, the duo will not be parties to fraudulent means of hijacking party structure in Oyo State. We warn the merged camps to act in line with democratic tenets and completely refrain from subverting the mandate of the people”.

The group noted, “we should not forget in a hurry, the factors that led to downfall of the party in 2019 general elections. Notably we failed to play the game according to the rules of engagement.

“We do not want to suffer another defeat in 2023; that is why we are calling on those fanning ember of discord to refrain from such because a stitch in time saves nine”.