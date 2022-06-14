Oyo APC guber primary: Over 400 delegates disenfranchised with fake voters – Alao



All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo state, Engineer Oyedele Hakeem Alao, on Tuesday insisted that the party’s primary election in the state was marred by manipulation and underhand dealings with genuine delegates disenfranchised.

The APC frontline governorship aspirant in a statement in Ibadan alleged that during the party’s gubernatorial primary in in the state, more than 400 delegates were disenfranchised with fake delegates accredited and allowed to vote.

He said delegates loyal to him from Ogbomoso, Ibarapa and Oke Ogun areas of the state mostly were not allowed to vote.

Engr. Alao alerted that the injustices recorded in the primaries in Oyo state have led to the mass exodus of members being recorded by the party as they saw the manipulation with bewilderment.

According to the APC governorship aspirant, underhand dealings were employed by those hellbent on having their way especially during the gubernatorial primary with most of the genuine delegates disenfranchised.

He emphasized that allowing level playing field led to the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the just concluded APC presidential primary, as the APC presidential primary was democracy at its best with the leadership of the party ensuring free and fair contest resulting in losers at the primary accepting the result knowing fully well it was the delegates that spoke with their vote.

“The just concluded presidential primary of our great party, APC showed that we can get it right as it was indeed democracy at its best with all the aspirants accepting the result as the wish of the delegates.

This was however not the situation in Oyo State with the primaries, House of Representatives, Senatorial and gubernatorial characterized by manipulation and under hand dealings with genuine delegates disenfranchised.”, he said.

Engr Alao added, “Unfortunately, the fall out of the shenanigans is what the party is witnessing today with members defecting to other parties. It is a sad development for our party in Oyo State.”

He pointed out that same situation applied during the Senatorial and House of Representatives primaries leading to the present rancour in the party, saying the delegates’ list sent from the national secretariat of the party was not the authentic one generated from the Congress earlier held by the party.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

