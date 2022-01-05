Oyo APC: Let’s unite to regain state, Akinola tasks stakeholders

An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives hopeful for Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo state, Hon Akinjide Akinola, has charged members of the party in the state to unite and regain the state in 2023.

Hon Akinola who gave the charge in Ibadan during a chat with journalists in Ibadan declared that it was now time for APC leaders and members in the state to drop their ambitions and work as a progressive family.

The APC House of Reps aspirant emphasised that there was the need for the party leaders and stakeholders to come together as one and resolve the various lingering issues so as to be focused ahead of the 2023 polls.

“My appeal to the leaders of the party is for everyone to come together as a family. We are their foot soldiers. If our leaders come together as one, which they are already doing, the issues will be resolved”, he said.

Hon Akinola added, “at the national level, there is already a reconciliation committee and I can assure you that, in a few days, everything will be resolved. Everybody should drop ambition, let us think as a progressive force; let us think as a family and we will achieve what we want.”

Speaking further, the House of Representatives hopeful declared that the ” current issues in the Oyo APC won’t affect our fortunes in the 2023 election” adding, ” even the PDP in the state has its own issues; every party has its own issues”.

Emphasizing that Oyo APC would come together as one, especially, when the time for elections was near, Hon Akinola stressed, “when the time comes, we will come together as a family and resolve the issues. APC is a progressive family.”

“The history of the party shows that when it gets to voting time, we always come as one. By the time we get focused, there won’t be crisis anymore. Even the teeth and tongue quarrel sometimes. We know how to resolve our issues. The major thing is that we are after victory for the party in Oyo State from the lowest to highest office.”

