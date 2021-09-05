Oyo APC LG congresses democratic, all-inclusive – Folarin





The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, Sunday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government congresses in Oyo state was democratic and all-inclusive”.

According to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade YSO Olaniyi, the peaceful conduct of the exercise showed that APC is now united in Oyo state.

He stressed that with the peaceful election of new APC executives at the local government levels in the state, the newly elected executives should brace up immediately and face the task of uniting the party further.

In doing this, Senator Folarin urged them to focus more on uniting the existing members, and expanding the membership base of the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

“I am happy that there is no report of parallel congresses held across the 33 Local Government areas of the state. This shows that the exercise was democratic and all-inclusive”, he said.

Folarin added, “Oyo state APC should remain united and formidable with a view to dislodging the mis-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state.”

He emphasised that the contributions of APC leaders across Oyo state towards the success of the July 31st congresses and today’s local congresses cannot be quantified”, saying that those that might have any grievances, in the spirit of reconciliation and harmony, their concerns will be addressed through the party’s internal mechanisms.

Commending APC stakeholders and members in Oyo state for the impressive turn out and their peaceful conduct before, during and after the local congresses, the Senator representing Oyo Central lauded the roles of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) played by all security agencies in maintaining peace and orderliness before, during and after the local congress.

Speaking further, he said the “Gov Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC will soon announce APC Local Congress Appeal Panels to entertain all genuine complaints arising from today’s exercise” .