Oyo APC stakeholders harmonise list of state exco

All Progressives Congress (APC) critical stakeholders in Oyo state on Friday in Ibadan approved the harmonised list of Oyo state executives council of the party.

The meeting held at Awosika residence of former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala was attended by zonal leaders and members of Oyo APC Elders’ Advisory Council and the

Chairman of Oyo APC State Congress Appeal Panel Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Samuel Ogbuku .

At the meeting, the stakeholders authenticated the reconciled list of new state executives of the party as directed by APC CECPC.

Speaking shortly after his meeting, Chief Ogbuku said his committee has no right to change the list of winners emanated from the congress but only came to monitor and observe proceedings of the harmonization.

Chief Ogbuku disclosed that there was no dissenting voice against the 30th Congress results during the meeting, thus, the list would be taking to Abuja as it is.

“I have been directed from the National Secretariat of the party. There was a meeting, it was resolved that Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, former Governor of Oyo, as the leader of the party should call his people to resolve all the issues that are outstanding”, he said

Chief Ogbuku added, ” And on the strength of that, I came in to Ibadan to meet the leader. Here we are for the meeting to meet the stakeholders here present. I believed that this is the meeting, because, I cannot share myself.

“We have actually supervised the meeting. I think we have not had any dissecting voice. What we got was the resolution. And the motion was moved by the former Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Asimiyu Alarape, who is the present minority leader, that the list of the executive elected at the state congress held on 31st October, should be the list of the APC state executive and it was supported by Chief S.A. Adekola.”

Chief Ogbuku stressed, “and whatever we have seen here, it is our responsibility to take what we have seen here back to Abuja”, saying, ” so far nobody is against the Congress result at the meeting of the party stakeholders in the state, and no petition sent to us as appeal committee, we have no option than to ratify the one given to us”.

“Even if there are complains, we cannot tamper with the results, our responsibility is to take the complain to national headquarters in Abuja.As at the end of this meeting, nobody is against the results but if there is anybody who has any grievances, he can forward it to us. But as at now, we have not received any petition regarding the Congress”.

Chairman of the Congress Committee, Alhaji Gambo Lawan while speaking, reaffirmed that 30th October Congress is sacrosanct and the result stays, saying, ” we have done what the party expected of us, the Congress has come and gone. The appeal panel chairman is here, nobody came to complain or written petition, what again than to take the names of the new executives to Abuja”.

Former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, in his remarks accused the outgoing chairman of the party in the state, Chief Akin Oke of ” only trying to sabotage the effort of the national headquarters of the party.”