Oyo APC state congress results not nullified – Lawan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) congress committee chairman for Oyo State, Hon Gambo Lawan on Tuesday declared that the results of the last Saturday congress in the state stands

Lawan in a chat with newsmen in Ibadan dispelled the rumour about purported cancellation of the congress result by the APC national secretariat.

The said that the party national secretariat only asked him to invite all APC stakeholders and leaders in Oyo state to a reconciliation meeting in Abuja on Thursday

“There was nothing like cancellation or nullification but reconciliation among aggrieved parties. The Caretaker / Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Buni only asked me to invite all the aggrieved parties to Abuja on Thursday to come and lay their complaint,” he said.

Lawan added, “Nothing like new Congress, the Saturday 30th Congress stays, it was monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies. This is family affairs and it would be resolve amicably.

“The most important thing is that there is no new Congress, all members of the APC should remain calm, all the grey areas would be resolved by the leadership of Caretaker Committee/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee”.

Lawan maintained that in compliance with the directive all the Oyo APC gladiators, stakeholders, leaders have been invited to a meeting on Thursday by the APC national secretariat.