Oyo assembly reconstitutes standing c’ttees

The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, Tuesday reconstituted the 27 House Standing Committees, with a charge to members to take their oversight functions seriously.

Ogundoyin told the lawmakers that taking their oversight functions seriously would help in presenting the 9th Oyo Assembly as a vibrant and focused house.

“Your oversight functions are to aid the activities of the Oyo state government and ensure that every member must be actively involved in committee assignments.

“It is not to witch hunt anybody but to assist the government in proper implementation and execution of duties and responsibilities.

“I am convinced the 9th Oyo Assembly has what it takes to enhance governance, promote accountability and serve as a watchdog to other arms of government including ministries, agencies and parastatals,” he said.

The committees, as announced by the speaker, has Akeem Mustapha as the chairman Public Accounts, Finance and Appropriation, while Ademola Olusegun Popoola heads the Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Honors Committee.

Olamide Francis Olagoke is chairman, Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee while Olatunde Kehinde oversees the Works and Transport Committee and Akeem Obadara is the chairman of the House Committee on Security and Strategy, according to the speaker.

The chairman, House Committee on Information, Media and ICT remains Kazeem Olayanju while Bimbo Oladeji retains the position of Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Community Development among others.