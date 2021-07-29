Oyo: Blame FG for scarcity, skyrocketing prices of food items – Stakeholders

President, Association of Market Men and Women of Oyo State and the Babaloja General of Bodija Market, Alhaji (Chief) Ismaila Jimoh on Wednesday said the scarcity of food items in the country should be blamed on the federal government.

Alhaji Jimoh, who stated this in Ibadan while speaking with journalists during an interview with Aloore Radio of Oyo state Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, declared that this has led to skyrocketing market price .

Alleging the federal government of intentionally hurting Oyo State people, the President, Association of Market Men and Women of Oyo State said all the policies of the federal government on the economy were targeted at hurting the ordinary people in the country, especially in the South-West.

According to Alhaji Jimoh, the lackluster attitude of the federal government to attacks by herders on farmers had made majority of farmers to abandon their farms and crops.

He stressed that all the efforts of Oyo state government at stamping out the problems of herders were not supported by the federal government, which he said has emboldened the culprits to also engage in kidnapping and other destructive vices.

“You cannot expect the governor, who has been expending so much to support the security agencies so as to stop the activities of criminals, especially those attacking the heart of the people’s survival, which is farming, to be blamed for the rise in the price of food commodities,” he said.

Alhaji Jimoh stressed “the governor tries to relate well with the heads of these security agencies, but they report to Abuja, the body language of President Buhari has shown that he has no clear solution to insecurity and the result is all over us.”