Oyo: CECPC directed me to attend APC congress reconciliation – Lawan





The Chairman Congress Committee of Oyo state All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Gambo Lawan, has declared that his presence at the harmonization meeting of the state congress list last Friday was in order.

Hon Lawan stated this while reacting to a statement credited to an APC chieftain in Oyo state, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) that the party’s National Secretariat has no knowledge of his presence and that of the Appeal committee Chairman in Ibadan for the Friday meeting.

The Oyo state APC congress committee chairman said his presence at the meeting in Ibadan was in line with APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), directive.

According to Hon Lawan, there was no basis for Chief Akintola to query his integrity on his presence at the Ibadan harmonization meeting, and that the Oyo APC Chieftain comments on him and others was nothing but figment of ” his imagination, personal opinion and ploy to get undue recognition”.

He stressed that if Chief Akintola has any complain on the Oyo APC state Congress, he should go to the APC headquarters in Abuja to lodge his complain and not to be claiming that the party’s National Secretariat was not aware of his presence in Ibadan.

Hon Lawan emphasised that his presence in Ibadan on Friday, was sequel to Thursday, November 4, 2021 meeting of party leaders and stakeholders in Abuja presided over by the Secretary of Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe and a directive from the Chairman CECPC of the party, Mai Buni that he should be in attendance of all the reconciliation and harmonization meeting as observer both in Abuja and Ibadan.

He added that his coming to Ibadan on Friday November 12, 2021 to attend the reconciliation and harmonization meeting in Ibadan as an observer was precipitated on this, as well directive from one of the aides of the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni on Wednesday that the Chairman, Mai Buni has directed him to inform him (Gambo) to attend Ibadan meeting on Friday.

“Before I came to Ibadan, there was a conference call between the Secretary of CECPC, former Oyo APC Chairman, Chief Akin Oke and former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala where three of them agreed to meet at a venue chosen by Otunba Akala as the leader of the party in Oyo state”, he said.

Hon Lawan noted, “based on the directive passed to me by aide of Mai Buni, I left Gombe to Bauchi and Bauchi to Abuja to take flight to Lagos, slept in Lagos on Thursday and on Friday morning, I left Lagos straight to Akala’s house, where they all agreed to meet for the reconciliation and harmonization meeting. But to my surprise, I didn’t meet Chief Oke at the agreed venue, which is Otunba Akala’s house and I have to call him, he said he was coming until I got information that he was at party secretariat holding another meeting”.

The APC Oyo state congress committee chairman stated that according to the party’s constitution, “the governor is leader of the party, where there is no governor, the former governor is the leader and that’s why instruction was given from Abuja, that Otunba Akala is the leader of the party in Oyo and that he should be the one to convey the meeting and they agreed”.