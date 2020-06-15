Oyo coronavirus cases now 507 – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Monday stated that the total number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases so far recorded in the state is 507.

The governor, who stated this in his daily update on COVID-19 in said the state has recorded 16 new cases.

Governor Makinde said the results of the confirmation tests for the 16 new suspected cases came back to the state Monday positively.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 16 suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Ibadan North West (4), Ibadan north (3), Ibadan South west (3), Lagelu (2), Egbeda (2) and Itesiwaju (2) LGAs. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo state today is 507.”

The governor reminded the people of the state of the ongoing community based COVID-19 test in some parts of the state, especially in Ibadan, the state capital.