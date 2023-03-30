Oyo creates Migration and Homeland Security to curb criminal activities 

The administration of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has created Migration and Homeland Security to boost security, sustainable economic growth and safeguard the state from criminal activities.

Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Migration and Homeland Security, Mr Segun Adegoke, stated this during the week during a courtesy visit to the executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo state council.

Adegoke who was received into the Oyo NUJ Press centre in Ibadan by the union chairman, Chief Ademola Babalola, said the Migration and Homeland Security office would also among others enhance the economic prosperity of the people of the state and manage the inflow and outflow of people and products.

He pointed out that the office would serve as a one-stop shop, especially for Diaspora indigenes to make the state attractive for investment.

“It will preserve and uphold the state’s prosperity and economic security and take proactive rather than retroactive actions by building information sharing partnership with the grassroots and other security agencies,” he said.

