Oyo death toll hits 30 as 1,420 discharged

Oyo state governor and chairman of the state Covid-19 Task Force Engr. Seyi Makinde has declared that the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state “is now 30.”

Makinde in the latest Covid-19 update in the state said the state recorded 23 new cases from nine of the local government areas.

According to the governor, the state Covid-19 Task Force also discharged 24 patients after receiving their second negative test results.

“The Covid-19 confirmation tests for twenty-three suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Akinyele (7), Ido (5), Ibadan North (3), Egbeda (2), Lagelu (2), Ibadan South-west (1), Ibadan North-west (1), Oluyole (1) and Ona Ara (1) local government areas.

“Twenty-four confirmed Covid-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo state to 1420.”

The governor then called on those having any Covid-19 symptoms such as cough, malaria, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste, and shortness of breath to visit any of the community based testing centre across Oyo state.