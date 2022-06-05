Oyo deputy governor dumps PDP, joins APC 



The deputy governor of Oyo state, Engr Rauf Olaniyan, on Sunday announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Engr Olaniyan who made this known while speaking on Fresh FM 105.9, Ibadan said his decision was to express his political freedom.

According to the deputy governor, it was glaring that there “is a free entry and free exit ” in Nigeria politics.

“It is confirmed that I have left PDP for APC. You are hearing it from the horses mouth now. There is free entry and free exit in Nigeria politics. I am only quitting PDP for APC , not that I am resigning from my position as the Oyo state Deputy governor,” he said.

Engr Olaniyan added, “My mandate as deputy governor is for four years. I am not resigning, I am still the deputy governor of Oyo state.”

The deputy governor stressed that he had no issue with Governor Makinde and that anything the governor expects from him in terms of governance, he will willingly do it.

”This was a joint ticket. I was promised many things. Alhamdulilah for everything. It is not about money. If it was about it, I wouldn’t have attempted to join politics. I am not uncomfortable but by being in position of power, you have the right to assist many people. My people have been calling. Those from Ibarapa called yesterday. The Okeogun are meeting in Iseyin as we speak. The people are what make me. They can’t say something and I say otherwise,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

