Oyo government distributes power generators to 351 PHCs

Oyo State Government, Tuesday, kick-started equipping the 351 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state with new power generating sets.

The presentation of 97 generating sets to some of the PHCs in Ibadan, was held at the state Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The Engineering Technical Lead of PHCs Renovation Committee, Mr. Ademola Aderinto, said: “henceforth, PHCs will be powered by an alternative source whenever there is disruption of power supply by the electricity provider.”

Aderinto, who is also the Special Assistant to the governor on Environment, said the motive behind the presentation was to ensure that all the PHCs were equipped for the comfort of the patients.

He said part of the project’s goal was to deliver generators for electricity supply to all renovated centres.

Aderinto said the state government had sunk boreholes to ensure a steady supply of water, not only to the PHCs, but also to the community through taps placed outside the PHCs.

“Gov. Seyi Makinde’s vision is to make healthcare more accessible and equitable to all residents of Oyo State. Part of this vision is the renovation/Upgrading of one PHC per ward, there are 351 wards in Oyo State.

“This project that began in 2021 has resulted in over 206 newly renovated PHCs, as well as many newly built PHCs. This project was initiated by the Oyo State Governor’s Office, in collaboration with the Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board and the Oyo State Ministry of Health.

“This is led by Dr. Funmi Salami, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, as the Project Lead and Chairperson of the Renovation Committee,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Muideen Olatunji, said the aim of the Makinde-led administration was to make healthcare available to all Oyo residents.

Olatunji said the project was executed to ensure quality healthcare service delivery at the centre.