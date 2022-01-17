Oyo government, Ibadan tradition and the making of new Olubadan

What started as intrigue regarding the manner a new Olubadan of Ibadan land would emerge has finally been settled as the government of Oyo state has decided to go by the wish of the late Olubadan. BAYO AGBOOLA reports.

Governor Seyi Makinde no doubt has come out frankly as to the position of Oyo state government on the approval of who becomes the new Olubadan of Ibadan land after the demise of late Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors at the age of 93.

It is no longer news that the issue of who becomes the next Olubadan has been contentious after the death of the former monarch even to the extent that some of the Ibadan High Chiefs last week at Mapo hall addressed a press conference on the issue and anointed the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next Olubadan in line with the Ibadan Chieftaincy laws and the age long ascendancy system in Ibadan.



At the press conference attended by about 10 of Olubadan-in-Council addressed by the Osi Balogun of Ibadan land, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, he declared that the High Chiefs have met and resolve that High Chief Lekan Balogun is next in line and would in line with the tradition ascend the throne of Olubadan and that contrary to insinuations making around, there was no legal tussle on the succession to the Olubadan throne.



High Chief Ajibola flanked by other Olubadan-in-council members namely Balogun Olubadan, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin; Ashipa Olubadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Ekaarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade; Ashila Balogun Olubadan, Lateef Gbadamosi, Ekaarun Balogun, Kola Adegbola and Ekerin Olubadan Abiodun Kola-Daisi indicated at the press conference that the name of High Chief Lekan Balogun would be forwarded to the state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde for approval any moment from now.

He said, “By way of duty, as the prime minster of the Olubadan-in-Council, we owe the people of Ibadan land and Oyo state in general the obligations to inform and update you all on the latest development at our palace.”In line with the traditional practice of Ibadan land, when occasion like this arises, the Olubadan-in-Council has been up and doing, liaising with the state government to ensure that every necessary step to sustain the peace of the city is strictly followed.”

Makinde states government position

Governor Makinde during a condolence visit to the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji minced no words by coming out in clear term that as far as the issue of having a new Olubadan is concerned, Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept which literally means the elevated Ibadan beaded crown that are equally High Chiefs should revert to their High Chief titles rather than continuing with the title of an Oba.

“I have heard enough on the controversy surrounding who or who is not next to be installed as Olubadan of Ibadan land and other narratives around the matter.



“So, let me state it clearly that Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept. This must be the last time there would be controversy on who succeeds the Olubadan of Ibadan land. As a government, I am giving assurance to indigenes and lovers of Ibadan that what Baba stood for is what I would carry through. So, whoever wants should key into it or not. We must do what is right to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the traditional institution of Ibadan land,” he said.



Gov Makinde added, ” I am here on behalf of the government to tell you that the pain is for all of us. Baba stood for truth. If he had not, he would not have boldly told the past government to retrace its step when it was treading the wrong path.



“Power is not something that is easy to manage but baba looked at power in the face and spoke the truth to power concerning the issue of the traditional institution in Ibadan. I and the entourage of state government are here this evening to pay our official condolence visit to Olori and the family of our father, the Olubadan of Ibadan land who joined his ancestors.



“So, this is a way to tell the family that at this moment when you are grieving for Kabiyesi leaving us, we are here to identify with you and the family. We are here to say that it is a joint pain, as you are not the only ones feeling the passage of Baba alone. I pray that God Almighty would continue to be with you. And I want to assure you that there is nothing Baba has left that would be left abandoned, but instead they will go from strength to strength.

“Today, Baba is not with us but what he stood for is with us. The history of Ibadan traditional institution cannot be completely narrated without acknowledging what Baba stood and fought for. So, we have come here today to say we are with you. What we can do as children is to give Baba a royal and befitting burial and as a government, we would do just that. The burial is our burial and it is the state’s burial.”

A failed attempt Few hours before Governor Makinde made his mind and that of the state government known on filling the vacant Olubadan stool the Ibadan, some of the Ibadan kingmakers under the umbrella of Olubadan Advisory Council met last week at the official palace of the Olubadan, Mapo area of Ibadan but after hours of their closed door meeting, were unable to come up with any official comment on the outcome of the meeting having earlier stated in the circular that the meeting is to among others focus on the final selection and emergence of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.



The circular for the Olubadan Advisory Council meeting with reference number OAC/1/260/72, dated January 6, 2022 was entitled ‘Invitation to a Meeting of Ibadan Kingmakers’ signed by the secretary to the Olubadan Advisory Council, K. Liasu, clearly stated that the kingmakers are statutorily empowered to take the decision on who becomes the next Olubadan of Ibadan land.

It stated that, ” I have been directed to invite you to a meeting of the Ibadan Kingmakers scheduled to hold as follows: Venue: Olubadan Palace, Oja’ba, Ibadan. Date: Tuesday, 11th January 2022. Time: 11:00 a.m. prompt. Please attend personally and be punctual. Thanks. The sole business of the meeting, is filling of the vacant stool of the Olubadan of Ibadanland.”

With the unfolding events on the Olubadan vacant stool particularly the latest remarks by Governor Makinde vowing to stand by what the late Olubadan, Oba Adetunji stood for, which is well known to all and sundry that the late Olubadan was completely against the elevation of Ibadan High Chiefs to beaded crown wearing Oba by the former governor of the state, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.



The fear now is whether the Olubadan-in-Council would be able to meet up with the 14-day ultimatum within which to forward the name of the new Olubadan to the state government for approval as stipulated in the Ibadan Chieftaincy laws which among others regulates the appointment of a new Olubadan of Ibadan.



There is no doubt in the fact that all eyes are on Ibadan, Oyo state government and the Ibadan kingmakers as to who emerges as successor to the late Olubadan Adetunji as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland who died recently.