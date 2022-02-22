Oyo: Government’s planned peace talks with ‘area boys, cult groups’ suspicious – Alao

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Engr Oyedele Hakeem Alao, Sunday, kicked against the decision of the Gov Seyi Makinde to hold peace talks with area boys and cult groups in the state.

Engr Alao in a statement in Ibadan by his media office, faulted the decision, pointing out that “while it is a welcome development to hold peace talks with those considered relevant to ensure peace in the state, the timing is suspect.”

According to the APC chieftain, since Engr. Makinde came on board as governor, he has continued “to pamper those causing crises in the state and elevated thuggery, hooliganism and brigandage to the worst level in the history of the state”.

Alao stressed that the governor allegedly “refused to take any serious action on the crimes of gruesome killing, kidnapping, raping, robbery, among others, going on all over the state” as he also did not heed calls of prominent stakeholders to do the needful and save the state from orgy of violence and insecurity.

The statement further said, “While it is commendable that the administration of Governor Makinde is ready to hold peace talks with the area boys and other groups to ensure peace in the state, however, this coming when the administration is almost three years in office shows that there is no sincerity behind the decision”, he said.

“In as much as we are not averse to doing everything possible for the state to have peace, what is not in doubt is that Governor Makinde refused to listen to calls in the recent past by prominent indigenes that include former governor, late Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, tasking him to call a Council of State meeting comprising of former governors and other stakeholders to address security challenges in the state.

“Holding peace talks with area boys when the 2023 general election is around the corner gives room for suspicion. It is nothing but an avenue for the governor to unify the area boys for an agenda not in the general interest of the people.”

Engr Alao emphasized that Gov Makinde ” owes the people of the state while it is now that their security is his concern, the decision to have peace talks with the area boys cannot but be a way of using them as tools for the 2023 general elections with the government bringing them under its umbrella.”