The Accord governorship candidate in Oyo state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has hinted of his eventual victory and success at the next polls in 2027, saying it would be their turn then.

Chief Adelabu in a statement on Saturday disclosed that electorate in the state were already expressing preference for him and his team come 2027 and would surely be ready to vote for him.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor maintained that the party “must continue to remain as one in unity and progress as this is the only way our team will remain formidable”.

“I want to round off by thanking the good people of Oyo state for their support and acceptance at all levels. I pray for God’s protection over our lives by granting us good health and long life to witness our eventual victory and success at the next polls. In 2027, Awa lokan!. Amen”, he said.

Chief Adelabu added, “our consolation lies in the fact that Oyo state people have seen the quality of the candidates we displayed at all levels of the election except that the political circumstances didn’t favour us as a third force party”.

“It is, however, heartwarming that the electorates are already expressing preference for us come 2027 and will surely be ready to vote for us. I will also not hesitate to let you know that it is not automatic as we must be ready and prepared to work towards it by remaining relevant in the political space till the next election”.

Chief Adelabu noted that regarding the way forward, ” discussions will soon start among our leaders immediately after Ramadan on the modalities of managing our party, Accord and possibility of a return to APC”.

The former CBN Deputy Governor stressed, ” we ran the best and most organised issue-based campaign and achieved the widest reach in our consultations, house to house, rally and road shows during the campaign period. We have cause to be grateful to the Almighty Allah for his untainted protection over the team during our various tours across the state.

“I implore you all not to be dejected or depressed in any form as we have moved further in this project and we are surely getting closer. Politics is a marathon and we must be resilient to ensure we get to the very end. 2027 will be the year we get to our destination, Insha Allah.

“We must continue to remain as one in Unity and Progress as this is the only way our team will remain formidable. We all know that the results of the election is not a true reflection of the strength of our team. A lot happened towards the end of the election period leading to cracks in our team and quite a number of our members wavered and it’s quite unfortunate”, Chief Adelabu said.

