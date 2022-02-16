Oyo govt suspends SSS 2 student for slapping NYSC teacher

The Oyo state government, Tuesday, suspended a secondary school student, identified as Ojo Roqeeb, for allegedly slapping a Corps member said to be a teacher in the school.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Rahman Abiodun Abdu- Raheem, handed down the suspension order in a letter given to the parents of the suspended student.

Barrister Abdu-Raheem during a visit to Anglican Commercial Secondary School, Orita-Mefa Ibadan, frowned at the reported slapping of the Corps member teacher by the SSS 2 student, Ojo Roqeeb, and ordered an immediate one month suspension for the student.

The commissioner emphasised that in addition to a month suspension, the SSS 2 student, on return, would have to apologise to the corps member and sign an undertaking.

Barrister Abdu Raheem while addressing the students tasked them to be of good behaviour, reiterating that Oyo state government would not condone any act of indiscipline.